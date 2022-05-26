The gunman who killed 19 students and two teachers at a Texas elementary school on Tuesday may have been armed with as many as 660 rounds packed into high-capacity ammunition magazines during the massacre, ABC News reports.

Salvador Ramos had one 30-round magazine loaded into the AR-15-style assault rifle he used during the shooting, law enforcement sources said.

The 18-year-old had another six magazines loaded into a tactical vest he was wearing, as well as 15 more loaded magazines in a backpack later discovered by police.

All told, Ramos may have brought as many as 660 bullets to Robb Elementary school.

It’s the latest sign that Ramos was able to obtain a military-grade arsenal of guns without alerting law enforcement.

Shortly after turning 18 on 16 May, the teen quickly set about buying up firearms and accessories.

The following day, he went to a local gun store and bought a semiautomatic rifle.

The next day, he purchased at least 375 rounds of ammunition.

On 19 May, he returned to the gun store and bought another AR-15-style rifle.

All of this was legal under state law in Texas, which has some of the loosest gun laws in the country.

18-year-olds can buy and carry long guns or rifles.

In 2021, Governor Greg Abbott signed laws allowing Texans to carry guns without permits.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated with new information.