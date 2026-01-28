Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The family of a Las Vegas man killed by the driver of a stolen Salvation Army bus is demanding answers, after the 28 year-old’s death followed a high-speed police chase.

The fatal crash occurred on Wednesday 21 January, when a bus allegedly stolen in North Las Vegas by 24‑year‑old Jalen Felton was driven at speeds of up to 80 m.p.h. across the Las Vegas valley with police in pursuit.

Ali Moussaoui ’s family and friends say they are devastated and are questioning why the bus was not stopped sooner.

“The loss is unimaginable,” his cousin, Wajdi Kassas told Las Vegas's 8 News Now. “He was the glue of the family, the peacemaker. He brought everyone together.”

“All he cared about was people gathering up and feeling the love that he had for them.”

“The loss is unimaginable. I can’t express it into words, like the shock, the loss, it’s the heaviest loss I’ve ever experienced,” Kassas said.

open image in gallery Moussaoui was killed after being hit by a stolen bus during a police chase in Las Vegas ( Facebook )

Maher Fakih, a co‑worker who considered Moussaoui to be "like family", described him as “the most genuine, sweetest, most kind‑hearted person you’ll ever meet,” adding that he was “the backbone of the family” and someone who would help anyone who asked.

He was the "greatest friend you can ever have. And he’s the type of person that if you ask anything from him, he’ll be there for you,” Fakih added.

Both men said Moussaoui’s family is struggling to comprehend the circumstances of his death. “It’s incomprehensible the way it happened,” Fakih said.

“Maybe something else should have been done. We just wish everyone to be safe out there because you never know what’s going to happen.”

According to a Las Vegas Metro police report, officers chased the bus for nearly 15 minutes before determining no passengers were on board. Patrol units then switched off their lights and sirens and allowed a Metro Air unit to track the vehicle from above.

open image in gallery ‘He was the glue of the family. He brought everyone together,’ his cousin said ( Facebook )

About four minutes later, Moussaoui was hit and killed near Fort Apache Road and Grand Canyon Drive.

Felton now faces a series of charges across multiple jurisdictions, including reckless driving resulting in death, hit‑and‑run, kidnapping, grand larceny, possession of a stolen vehicle, resisting an officer, disobeying a police officer, and making false statements to police.

An initial DUI charge was later rejected by the District Attorney’s office.