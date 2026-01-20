Colombian warlord to serve 40 years in prison for crimes against Indigenous people

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A Colombian court has handed down a 40-year prison sentence to Salvatore Mancuso, a former paramilitary leader, for a litany of crimes committed against Indigenous communities in the province of La Guajira.

The offences, which occurred between 2002 and 2006, include homicides, forced disappearances, and the displacement of people.

The special tribunal, established to address cases arising from the nation's protracted armed conflict, stated in its ruling that Mancuso was directly responsible for 117 crimes perpetrated by fighters under his command in the region.

However, the court also stipulated that his sentence could be significantly reduced to eight years if he actively participates in truth and reparation initiatives aimed at benefiting the victims of his former paramilitary organisation.

Colombian former paramilitary leader Salvatore Mancuso was found to be responsible for 117 crimes between 2002 and 2006

Colombia's decades-long internal conflict has frequently led to peace negotiations between successive governments and various guerrilla and armed groups, notably including the 2016 peace accord with the FARC, the country's largest guerrilla movement.

Mancuso, 61, was repatriated to Colombia in 2024 after serving a lengthy prison sentence in the United States for drug trafficking.

The former paramilitary leader, who also holds Italian citizenship, was denied several requests to be sent to Italy after completing his sentence in the U.S., where he had been extradited in 2008.

In the late 1990s, Mancuso was one of the commanders of the United Self Defense Forces of Colombia, or AUC, a group created to defend landowners from attacks by Marxist rebels that included the FARC.

At least 450,000 people were killed in Colombia's armed conflict between 1985 and 2018, according to a report published by a truth commission in 2022, including civilians, rebel fighters, soldiers and members of paramilitary groups.

Mancuso's group, the AUC, managed to push the rebels out of some rural areas, but was accused of killing hundreds of innocent villagers.

AUC began to disarm in 2003 following an agreement with the Colombian government that provided reduced sentences to its leaders. But the paramilitary group was succeeded by a second generation of right wing militias that continue to operate in Colombia, including the Gulf Clan, a group with approximately 10,000 fighters.

Mancuso was freed from U.S. prison in February 2024 and deported to Colombia, where he remained in custody for several months. He was freed in July after various courts determined there were no prison sentences pending against him.

When he was repatriated to Colombia, Mancuso was named a “peace facilitator” by Colombian President Gustavo Petro, a designation that enables him to act as a mediator in talks with armed groups.

Colombia’s government is currently engaged in peace talks with the Gulf Clan.

In December, both sides signed an agreement in Qatar under which the group’s fighters will gather in specially designated camps, where they will be free from government prosecution as talks between both sides continue.