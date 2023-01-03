Sam Bankman-Fried fights through media scrum for first US court appearance

Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Evening Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Sam Bankman-Fried, the cryptocurrency exchange founder accused of defrauding investors of billions of dollars, appeared in a federal court in Manhattan for the first time on Tuesday.

Mr Bankman-Fried was arrested in The Bahamas shortly after his crypto exchange FTX collapsed in November and was eventually extradicted back to the United States. He is currently under house arrest at his parents’ home in Palo Alto, California.

The entrepreneur stands accused of stealing consumer funds from FTX to make a range of investments in other ventures and political campaign donations. He is expected to plead not guilty to the charges he is facing in his courtroom appearance today.

This story will be updated.