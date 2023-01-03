Jump to content

Sam Bankman-Fried fights through media scrum for first US court appearance

The FTX founder is facing fraud charges in federal court

Abe Asher
Tuesday 03 January 2023 18:40
FTX: Sam Bankman-Fried arrives back in US after extradition from Bahamas

Sam Bankman-Fried, the cryptocurrency exchange founder accused of defrauding investors of billions of dollars, appeared in a federal court in Manhattan for the first time on Tuesday.

Mr Bankman-Fried was arrested in The Bahamas shortly after his crypto exchange FTX collapsed in November and was eventually extradicted back to the United States. He is currently under house arrest at his parents’ home in Palo Alto, California.

The entrepreneur stands accused of stealing consumer funds from FTX to make a range of investments in other ventures and political campaign donations. He is expected to plead not guilty to the charges he is facing in his courtroom appearance today.

This story will be updated.

