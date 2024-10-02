Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



A pair of first-time flamingo foster dads are raising a chick after successfully hatching an egg together at San Diego Zoo Safari Park.

The duo, both in their 40s, had been sitting on a fake egg earlier this year and did such a good job that specialists gave them a real egg. The chick, the zoo has said, is “thriving.”

Adorable footage released by the zoo shows the small furry grey chick, which is about the size of a tennis ball, being nutured by its foster parents.

In a statement on social media, the zoo said: “​​The pair has perfected their fatherly duties by alternating brooding responsibilities and keeping the chick satisfied thanks to a hearty helping of crop milk every day.”

The same-sex couple (pictured) in the San Diego zoo have been feeding their hatchling with ‘crop milk’ said the zoo ( San Diego Zoo Safari Park )

Both males and females can feed chicks using crop milk, which is secreted from a part of a flamingo’s digestive tract that stores food before digestion. The secretion of the milk is stimulated by begging calls of the hungry chick, according to the zoo.

A flamingo parent could lose its famous pink feather hue during the nesting period, as secreting large volumes of crop milk turns them almost white.

Not the first same-sex success story, Curtis and Arthur, a pair of Chilean flamingo dads, were documented hatching a chick in a UK zoo in August reported the Guardian .

In the US, Freddie Mercury and Lance Bass – a famous same-sex flamingo couple at Denver Zoo — split up in 2022 after a harmonious stint together where they had “acted as surrogate parents” for breeding pairs who were unable to raise flamingo chicks, reported HuffPost .

Bass and Mercury endured an “amicable” breakup after Mercury, then 52, coupled up with a much younger female bird, said the outlet.