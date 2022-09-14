Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Arizona FLDS polygamous leader’s home raided by FBI, reports say

Federal agents were seen at a home residents told local news was owned by Samuel Bateman, 46, who was arrested two weeks ago on child abuse charges

Johanna Chisholm
Wednesday 14 September 2022 12:45
Comments
<p>The Colorado City home with links to a sect of the polygamous Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints is seen being raided by the federal agents on 13 September 2022</p>

The Colorado City home with links to a sect of the polygamous Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints is seen being raided by the federal agents on 13 September 2022

(Fox News 13/video screengrab)

Federal agents with a search warrant swarmed a home in Arizona with known links to a sect of the polygamous Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, local news reported.

The Federal Bureau of Investigations reportedly sent agents from their Phoenix office on Tuesday to execute a search warrant on a property in Colorado City, St George News reported. Social media videos posted online showed police vehicles outside the home and a police officer directing residents with a bullhorn to come outside of the property.

The news of the raid arrives just two weeks after 46-year-old Samuel Bateman was arrested by authorities after he’d been accused of transporting young girls in a locked cargo trailer toward Phoenix.

“I can confirm that the FBI has personnel in Colorado City today conducting court-authorized law enforcement activity,” a spokesperson for the FBI’s office in Phoenix told FOX 13 News.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in