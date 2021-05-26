Police have identified railway technician Samuel James Cassidy, 57, as the suspect in a San Jose, California, mass shooting that left 9 people dead, including the gunman, at a light rail facility on Wednesday morning.

Multiple local media outlets, including KTVU, the San Jose Mercury News, and a localNBC affiliate have reported the identify of the suspect, citing law enforcement sources.

Officials at the Santa Clara County sheriff’s office and San Jose police department did not respond to requests for official confirmation from The Independent.

Mr Cassidy was a technician at the Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority (VTA) in San Jose, where police were called early Wednesday morning to reports of a mass shooting at a rail yard. The man reportedly took his own life, according to some law enforcement sources.

An unconfirmed number of people were injured.

“A horrible tragedy has happened today,” VTA Board Chair Glenn Hendricks said on Wednesday. “Our thoughts and love goes out to the VTA family, to the organization, and what they’ve had to go through.”

The Santa Clara County sheriff’s department, San Jose police department, as well as federal agencies like Homeland Security, the FBI, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms are assisting with the investigation into the shooting.

Officials are investigating a second crime scene in relation to the shooting, a home where Mr Cassidy reportedly lived that was set on fire the same day. Authorities reportedly found gasoline and ammunition inside the home, where Mr Cassidy’s ex-wife confirmed to KTVU the couple had lived together before divorcing in 2009.

A fellow VTA reportedly called his mother and said the shooting occurred during a union meeting at the rail yard.

“This is a horrific day for our city, and it’s a tragic day for the VTA family,” San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo said on Wednesday. “Our heart pains for the family and coworkers because we know so many are feeling deeply this loss of their loved ones and their friends. Now is the moment for us to collect ourselves and understand what happened, to mourn and help those who have suffered to heal.”

He also called for reforms, saying he is working “to ensure we never see a horrific tragedy like this again in San Jose.”