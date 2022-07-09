Jewish communities in San Antonio suspend gatherings due to FBI security alert
Synagogues and community centres on high alert over ‘potential threat’
The Jewish Federation of San Antonio says it has suspended all gatherings after being warned of “potential threat” by the FBI.
The federation posted the security alert on Saturday afternoon that security staff at synagogues and community centres were on “high alert”.
Developing story
