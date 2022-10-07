Police officer fired after video showed him shooting teen eating McDonald’s in car

Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A video has emerged of a police shooting that led to the firing of an officer after he discharged his gun several times at a 17-year-old boy eating in a McDonald’s car park.

The San Antonio, Texas, officer was still in his probation period at the time of the incident. The police department announced the firing on Wednesday.

Teenager Erik Cantu was taken to hospital with several gunshot wounds, according to NBC News.

The officer has been named as James Brennand, who got to the scene at around 10.45pm on Sunday night to check in on a disturbance call not related to the teen, police said.

Training commander Captain Alyssa Campos said, “as the officer attempted to gather information from witnesses, he noticed a vehicle that had evaded him the day before as the officer attempted a stop because the registered license plate did not match the actual vehicle”.

Captain Campos said the vehicle driven by Erik was not what prompted the disturbance call.

The officer thought that the car had been stolen. He called “for cover” but walked up to the car before back up got to the area. Captain Campos added that the officer “abruptly” opened the car door, telling Erik to exit the vehicle.

Bodycam footage from the altercation revealed that Erik was having a burger and a 17-year-old girl was sitting in the passenger seat at the time.

“Get out of the car,” the officer tells Erik in the footage. Erik then starts backing up with the car door still open. Captain Campos said the door struck the officer.

Erik Cantu, 17, was ordered to exit his vehicle in a McDonalds parking lot (Screenshot / San Antonio Police Department)

“The officer then stepped back and opened fire on the vehicle as the driver reversed away from him,” the captain said.

The officer’s gun can be heard being discharged several times in the footage as the car reverses and the door shuts. Several more shots were fired as the car was moving away.

Erik and the 17-year-old girl were located about a block away from the McDonalds’ with the passenger remaining uninjured.

Erik faces charges of evading detention with a vehicle and assault on a peace officer. It’s unclear if he has hired an attorney.

Police haven’t indicated if the car was actually stolen, NBC News noted.

Mr Brennand had spent seven months as an officer in the department at the time of the incident. He was still on probation.

The probation period applies to all San Antonio officers who graduated from the police academy within the last year.

Chief William McManus said that “the former officer’s actions are indefensible and do not align with our training, tactics and procedures”.

“As such, I terminated him. I will withhold further comment as this incident is still under investigation,” he added.

Mr Brennand hasn’t been charged. All shootings involving officers are reviewed by the district attorney’s office.

The Independent has reached out to the San Antonio Police Officers’ Association for comment.