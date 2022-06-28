Officials reported that the death toll in the horrific incident where bodies were found “stacked” inside a truck’s tractor-trailer near San Antonio had grown to claim at least 50 people.

The Secretary of Foreign Affairs of Mexico tweeted early on Tuesday that US authorities had confirmed that at least 50 individuals had died, a figure that had grown by four people since it was reported on Monday night that a trailer was discovered on a road southwest of the city’s downtown by a local worker who heard a cry for help.

When he came to investigate, he found the doors partially open, and a number of deceased individuals “stacked” on top of one another inside the 103F tractor-trailer.

Marcelo Ebrard went on to confirm that 22 of the deceased were Mexican, seven were Guatemalan and two were identified as being Honduran.

“The others are yet to be identified. We are in mourning. Huge tragedy. Mexico joins investigations in the US, coordinated with DHS,” tweeted Ms Ebrard.

Initial reports suggest the victims were migrants who had recently crossed the border,

The survivors, which initially included 16 people, including four children, were taken to local hospitals suffering from heat stroke and heat exhaustion, the city’s fire chief Charles Hood told reporters at a press conference.

Mr Hood said those taken alive from the trailer were “hot to the touch,” but were likely to survive.

“It is our hope and prayer that the conditions of those that were transported will improve as we speak,” he added.