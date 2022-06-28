At least 40 migrants found dead in tractor-trailer near San Antonio: report

More than 40 people have been found dead in a tractor-trailer near San Antonio, Texas, according to a report by KSAT News, which cited “multiple police sources.” Initial reports suggested the victims were migrants.

The local news outlet said police had blocked a road on Monday evening and surrounded an 18-wheeler that had been abandoned next to railroad tracks in a secluded area southwest of the city. Images posted online showed US Border Patrol, police vehicles, fire trucks and ambulances at the scene.

More than 12 others were found alive and taken to local hospitals, the New York Times reported, citing local officials.

The cause of the deaths is currently unknown, but temperatures in the San Antonio area and along the border have reached 100 degrees in recent weeks.

Earlier this month, the US Border Patrol warned migrants not to risk their lives trying to cross the desert border amid record-breaking temperatures.

“(We) highly discourage migrants from attempting to illegally enter the United States, especially during summer months. The recent triple-digit temperatures represent a dangerous condition that can easily end in dehydration or heatstroke, provoking death,” the Border Patrol’s El Paso Sector said in a statement.

At least 650 migrants died crossing the US-Mexico border in 2021, according to the International Organisation for Migration (IOM), a United Nations agency that monitors migration — the highest death toll since records began in 1998.

The US Border Patrol estimates 557 migrants died along the border from October 2020 through September 2021.

But the IOM believes both estimates are significantly lower than the true count due to the difficulty of tracking every fatality.

While police were still investigating the incident and trying to locate the driver of the truck, Texas governor Greg Abbott was quick to blame the tragedy on president Joe Biden.

“These deaths are on Biden. They are a result of his deadly open border policies. They show the deadly consequences of his refusal to enforce the law,” he wrote on Twitter.