Four dead and five injured after boat capsizes off San Diego

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Four people died and five were injured after a small boat capsized off the coast of San Diego early Saturday.

Officials searched throughout the night for survivors after the boat overturned near Imperial Beach at around 12.30 a.m.

One person was found dead in the water while three others were discovered near the beach, according to local authorities.

Their identities have not been released.

Footage from the scene showed crews searching for survivors in the dark. Several survivors were taken to the hospital.

open image in gallery One person was found dead in the water while three others were discovered near the beach ( Getty Images )

The U.S. Coast Guard and the San Diego County Sheriff’s Office responded to the incident, along with the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

“We have Coast Guard still out there, you know, looking out there in the water to see if there are any other bodies out there,” Fire chief John French told Fox5 San Diego from the scene.

One witness told Sideo TV that he was fishing on the Imperial Beach pier when he saw one of the victims unresponsive in the water.

“We were out here, like, chilling with our friends – me and my brother and his two other friends,” he said. “We noticed that the helicopter was circling around us.”

No further information has been released by the authorities.