Four dead and five injured after boat capsizes off San Diego
Officials searched throughout the night for survivors after the boat capsized off Imperial Beach
Four people died and five were injured after a small boat capsized off the coast of San Diego early Saturday.
Officials searched throughout the night for survivors after the boat overturned near Imperial Beach at around 12.30 a.m.
One person was found dead in the water while three others were discovered near the beach, according to local authorities.
Their identities have not been released.
Footage from the scene showed crews searching for survivors in the dark. Several survivors were taken to the hospital.
The U.S. Coast Guard and the San Diego County Sheriff’s Office responded to the incident, along with the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.
“We have Coast Guard still out there, you know, looking out there in the water to see if there are any other bodies out there,” Fire chief John French told Fox5 San Diego from the scene.
One witness told Sideo TV that he was fishing on the Imperial Beach pier when he saw one of the victims unresponsive in the water.
“We were out here, like, chilling with our friends – me and my brother and his two other friends,” he said. “We noticed that the helicopter was circling around us.”
No further information has been released by the authorities.
