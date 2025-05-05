At least three dead after boat overturns near San Diego: Crews search for survivors

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A boat overturned near the San Diego coast Monday, killing three people and sending at least four to the hospital.

Now, deputies are searching for other victims who were on board the panga boat, Encinitas Deputy Fire Chief Jorge Sanchez told NBC News. Authorities found an estimated 18 people on the beach, Sanchez told Fox 5 San Diego.

“There were estimated to be about 18 people on the beach, so we upgraded this to a major medical response due the number of potential victims that we had on the beach with this boat,” he said.

The boat overturned near Torrey Pines State Beach around 6:30 a.m. local time. One or two children were among those on board, Coast Guard spokesperson Hunter Schnabel told The San Diego Union-Tribune.

The U.S. Coast Guard said crews were searching for “9 missing individuals” as of 8:30 a.m. local time. San Diego Sheriff’s Office deputies are also providing “life saving measures” to victims, the agency said.

"We're just doing our due diligence by checking if there's anybody else in the waters," Sanchez told NBC News. "And to this point, I don't have anything else to report, as far as missing or accounted for."

San Diego Fire-Rescue sent helicopters to aid the response, while the Coast Guard is using a 45-foot response boat, the Union-Tribune reports. Crews are also combing the beach on foot.

“We have several resources walking up and down the beach as well, making sure that no one is missed,” Sanchez told Fox 5.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.