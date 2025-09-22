San Francisco hit by 4.3-magnitude earthquake that shakes sleeping Bay Area residents
The earthquake was widely felt across the Bay Area, but no injuries were immediately reported
San Francisco Bay Area residents were jolted awake by a magnitude 4.3 earthquake just before 3 a.m. Monday.
The tremor resounded throughout the Bay Area, with the earthquake’s center located near the University of California campus in Berkeley, according to the United States Geological Survey.
The USGS had initially reported that the earthquake was a magnitude 4.6, but later downgraded it to a magnitude 4.4 and then a magnitude 4.3. It was at a depth of about 4.8 miles.
While the earthquake was strong enough to knock things off counters and scare pets, the San Francisco Fire Department said there have been no reports of major damage, according to the San Francisco Chronicle.
There were no reports of injuries as of about 5 a.m. local time, but the quake was widely felt across the Bay Area.
The earthquake location was also close to the Hayward fault line, according to the California Geological Survey.
The Hayward is one of the most dangerous fault lines in the Bay Area, according to UC Berkeley’s Seismology Lab, which notes on its website that Hayward “has a 33 percent chance of rupturing in a 6.7 magnitude earthquake or greater before 2043.”
The Bay Area also has a 72 percent chance of having at least a magnitude 6.7 earthquake in that same time frame, according to the researchers.
There was no threat of a tsunami forming in the wake of Monday’s earthquake, the National Tsunami Center wrote on social media.
More minor earthquakes bring a small chance, about 5 percent, that a larger earthquake will come within a few days, geological experts previously told the Chronicle.
There may also be small aftershocks felt within the Bay Area.
This is a breaking news story...
