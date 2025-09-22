San Francisco hit by 4.3-magnitude earthquake that shakes sleeping Bay Area residents

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

San Francisco Bay Area residents were jolted awake by a magnitude 4.3 earthquake just before 3 a.m. Monday.

The tremor resounded throughout the Bay Area, with the earthquake’s center located near the University of California campus in Berkeley, according to the United States Geological Survey.

The USGS had initially reported that the earthquake was a magnitude 4.6, but later downgraded it to a magnitude 4.4 and then a magnitude 4.3. It was at a depth of about 4.8 miles.

While the earthquake was strong enough to knock things off counters and scare pets, the San Francisco Fire Department said there have been no reports of major damage, according to the San Francisco Chronicle.

There were no reports of injuries as of about 5 a.m. local time, but the quake was widely felt across the Bay Area.

open image in gallery The earthquake shook much of the Bay Area awake early Monday morning, but there were no reports of injuries ( EMSC )

The earthquake location was also close to the Hayward fault line, according to the California Geological Survey.

The Hayward is one of the most dangerous fault lines in the Bay Area, according to UC Berkeley’s Seismology Lab, which notes on its website that Hayward “has a 33 percent chance of rupturing in a 6.7 magnitude earthquake or greater before 2043.”

The Bay Area also has a 72 percent chance of having at least a magnitude 6.7 earthquake in that same time frame, according to the researchers.

open image in gallery The earthquake’s center was in Berkeley, not far from the college campus ( EMSC )

There was no threat of a tsunami forming in the wake of Monday’s earthquake, the National Tsunami Center wrote on social media.

More minor earthquakes bring a small chance, about 5 percent, that a larger earthquake will come within a few days, geological experts previously told the Chronicle.

There may also be small aftershocks felt within the Bay Area.

This is a breaking news story...