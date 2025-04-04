San Francisco park-naming contest goes hilariously wrong
About 100 entries are calling for the park to be named ‘Parky McParkface’ - with many using the park-naming contest to raise their objections
A plan to ask the public name a park controversially created from the partial closure of a highway has backfired with suggestions including “This is stupid. Let’s not do it” and “Really stupid park”.
Nearly 4,300 suggestions were submitted to San Francisco Recreation and Parks' “Great Park Naming Contest” after two miles of the Great Highway was permanently closed to create a new park, KRON4 reported.
With the project receiving 54 percent support through a ballot, many have used the naming project to vent their frustration.
District 4 supervisor Joel Engardio played a major role in the “Proposition K” public park, which will officially open on April 12.
“Many of them have told me they didn’t feel heard in their objection to it being on the ballot,” Engardio said. “I take this feedback to heart because it’s important to me that everyone is heard.”
Now the citizens' frustration has spread to the list of names submitted.
Here’s a rundown of some of the submissions:
Funny submissions
Park name
Reason for proposed name
Parky McParkface
“In the great culture and history of the Internet, this is the only appropriate name.”
This Is Stupid, Let’s Not Do It
“I have to find another way to commute to work. So let’s not close this road. Like my justification SF?”
Really Stupid Park
“It’s a road!!!!”
No One Who Lives Here Voted for This Park
“It seems like only people who live nowhere near the great highway want this to be a park and everyone who uses it or lives near it wants a road.”
