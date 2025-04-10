Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A towering 45-foot statue of a naked woman will be officially unveiled on Thursday in San Francisco.

The work, “R-Evolution,” is meant to symbolize female empowerment and strength, and will stand for six months in front of the city’s Ferry Building.

"This sculpture is about being seen," artist Marco Cochrane said in a March interview with the San Francisco Recreation and Parks agency. "Women’s presence in public art is rare. When they are depicted, it is often through outdated or passive narratives. R-Evolution challenges that. She stands strong, aware, and grounded—calling for a world where all people can walk freely and without fear."

The project, which reportedly weighs around 32,000 pounds, is comprised of steel rod and tubing arranged in geodesic triangles, joined by 55,000 individual welds.

“R-Evolution,” which has previously appeared in Las Vegas, Petaluma, and at the Burning Man festival, appears to breathe for one hour a day and glows at night.

To further amp up the theatrics for the statue’s unveiling, a Thursday launch event will feature what organizers say is a “one-of-a-kind liquid light show,” from Mad Alchemy, a group that does psychedelic light projections at art and music events.

The statue has had a long journey to get to the San Francisco waterfront.

An attempt to display it at the National Mall was scuttled when city officials revoked permits over concerns that the statue might damage the turf beneath it, according to SFGate.

Similar concerns stopped a plan to feature the statue in San Francisco’s Union Square earlier this year.

The installation in front of the Ferry Building is a collaboration between the artist, the Building 180 creative agency, the Sijbrandij Foundation, and Illuminate, a public arts group known for supporting projects like the famous “Bay Lights” installation on the Bay Bridge.