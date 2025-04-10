45-foot tall nude woman statue erected in San Francisco plaza for ‘one-of-a kind liquid light show’
The Statue ‘R-Evolution’ has had previous stints at Burning Man and in Las Vegas
A towering 45-foot statue of a naked woman will be officially unveiled on Thursday in San Francisco.
The work, “R-Evolution,” is meant to symbolize female empowerment and strength, and will stand for six months in front of the city’s Ferry Building.
"This sculpture is about being seen," artist Marco Cochrane said in a March interview with the San Francisco Recreation and Parks agency. "Women’s presence in public art is rare. When they are depicted, it is often through outdated or passive narratives. R-Evolution challenges that. She stands strong, aware, and grounded—calling for a world where all people can walk freely and without fear."
The project, which reportedly weighs around 32,000 pounds, is comprised of steel rod and tubing arranged in geodesic triangles, joined by 55,000 individual welds.
“R-Evolution,” which has previously appeared in Las Vegas, Petaluma, and at the Burning Man festival, appears to breathe for one hour a day and glows at night.
To further amp up the theatrics for the statue’s unveiling, a Thursday launch event will feature what organizers say is a “one-of-a-kind liquid light show,” from Mad Alchemy, a group that does psychedelic light projections at art and music events.
The statue has had a long journey to get to the San Francisco waterfront.
An attempt to display it at the National Mall was scuttled when city officials revoked permits over concerns that the statue might damage the turf beneath it, according to SFGate.
Similar concerns stopped a plan to feature the statue in San Francisco’s Union Square earlier this year.
The installation in front of the Ferry Building is a collaboration between the artist, the Building 180 creative agency, the Sijbrandij Foundation, and Illuminate, a public arts group known for supporting projects like the famous “Bay Lights” installation on the Bay Bridge.
