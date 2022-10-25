Jump to content

Major magnitude 5.1 earthquake strikes outside of San Jose, California

Quake is largest to hit San Francisco Bay Area in eight years

Josh Marcus
San Francisco
Tuesday 25 October 2022 21:16
Comments
A major magnitude 5.1 earthquake rattled northern California this morning, according to the US Geological Survey, with the epicenter about 12 miles east of the city of San Jose.

“Additional shaking from aftershocks can be expected in the region,” the USGS said in a statement on Twitter. “We are continuing to monitor this region.”

The quake occured at 11.42am and is thought to have taken place near the Calaveras Fault, with the epicenter near Joseph D Grant Ranch County Park, a remote rural area.

It’s the largest earthquake in the region in the last eight years, according to the San Jose Mercury News.

“It was pretty strong. I’ve been in earthquakes before. It was a pretty good shake,” a park ranger told the paper. “It was a rolling  shake, not a jarring shake. It lasted about seven seconds. I didn’t see any damage. No broken windows, nothing off the shelves. But I’m still checking around.”

There were no immediate reports of damage or injury.

The earthquake was felt throughout the Bay Area and beyond, on south through Monterey County, 75 miles away.

The San Jose Earthquakes pro soccer team jokingly announced its presence soon after the quake was felt.

This is a developing story and will be updated with new information.

