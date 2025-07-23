Late NFL star Pat Tillman's brother to undergo mental competency test before trial over crash

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The brother of late NFL star-turned-soldier Pat Tillman will undergo a mental competency test before his trial on arson and vandalism charges, a judge ordered Wednesday.

Richard Tillman, 44, of San Jose was arrested after he allegedly rammed a car into a post office in a San Jose, California, strip mall around 3 a.m. Sunday, and set it on fire inside the building, which went up in flames, San Jose police said. No injuries were reported.

During his arraignment Wednesday, his attorney raised doubts about Tillman's ability to stand trial. The judge ordered a competency test and set bail at $135,000.

Tillman, with a long beard and shoulder-length hair and his hands in handcuffs, waved at television cameras as he entered the courtroom. He told the judge he didn’t want his court-appointed defense attorney, calling him “incompetent.”

He also said he didn't want to be released on bail.

“I don’t need bail. I don’t have anywhere to live,” he said.

Tillman was booked on suspicion of arson and vandalism. He is also charged with a felony count of possessing combustible materials for the purpose of arson, according to court documents. Tillman allegedly used fire-starter logs and lighter fluid bought from a grocery store to make his car into an incendiary device, the Mercury News reported.

Tillman kept livestreaming a video of the fire on YouTube even as he was being interrogated by a San Jose police officer, the newspaper reported.

After the crash, his brother Kevin Tillman shared a statement from the family who said they were relieved no one was hurt.

“To be clear, it’s no secret that Richard has been battling severe mental health issues for many years,” the family said. “He has been livestreaming, what I’ll call, his altered self on social media for anyone to witness. Unfortunately, securing the proper care and support for him has proven incredibly difficult — or rather, impossible. As a result, none of this is as shocking as it should be.”

Pat Tillman left the Arizona Cardinals to join the military after 9/11 and was killed in Afghanistan in 2004 at age 27. His family is from the San Jose area.

Kevin Tillman also left his Major League Baseball career with the Anaheim Angels to serve in the military.