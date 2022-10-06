Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Gunmen in ski masks kill 20 people, including Mayor, in southern Mexico massacre

Gustaf Kilander
Washington, DC
Thursday 06 October 2022 18:53
Comments

Related video: Mexico: Shooting Erupts Near Exclusive Shopping Area In Jalisco

Gunmen in southern Mexico have killed 20 people in the small town of San Miguel Totolapan, including the current and former mayor.

The group of shooters drove two SUVs to the municipal hall and a smaller house in the town, where they killed Conrado Mendoza, the current mayor, and his father Juan Mendoza, the former mayor.

Ten victims have been identified by the authorities, with most of them serving in local government, according to the newspaper Reforma.

The governor of Guerrero state, Evelyn Salgado Pineda, requested a quick investigation by the state office of the attorney general.

“There will be no impunity for the malicious aggression against the municipal president and local government officials,” she tweeted.

Recommended

The deputy minister for public security, Ricardo Mejia, said that the shooting was carried out by two criminal organisations called the Familia Michoacan and the Tequileros, according to Bloomberg.

The Tequileros previously controlled heroin poppy sales in the area, Mr Mejia added.

Gang violence spiked in August with cartel members setting vehicles aflame in the state of Colima. That came after the arrest of a cartel leader.

Following separate arrests, members of the Jalisco Nueva Generacion cartel set 25 convenience stores belonging to the chain Oxxo on fire.

Another local government worker was fatally shot outside a pharmacy in Cuernavaca, a city south of Mexico City in the central parts of the country, according to the newspaper El Universal.

The town of San Miguel Totolapan is located southwest of Mexico City and about 230 miles from the coastal tourist town of Acapulco.

Recommended

The Guerrero Public Safety Department said in a statement that agents from the Mexican Defence Department worked with police on the state and local levels to take the injured to area hospitals.

More follows...

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in