The flames of a california"> California wildfire have spread perilously close to the studios of several local TV stations, videos show.

Employees of KEYT-TV had to evacuate after the Loma Fire, which has been burning across Santa Barbara, came within yards of their studio’s exit.

“This is video of the #LomaFire in Santa Barbara burning right up to our KEYT and KCOY studios,” KEYT reporter Alys Martinez tweeted above the frightening footage. “Our @HennesseeTV got this video of the flames burning close to our back door.”

Meanwhile, KEYT producer Bryce Hanamoto posted another unnerving video, showing a wider view of the fire as it crept up the hill where the stations are perched.

“Fire right below the TV station,” Mr Hanamoto tweeted .

The Loma Fire broke out on Thursday, burning through several acres and threatening dozens of homes in Santa Barbara. Residents along the city’s Loma Alta Drive and Miramonte Drive were ordered to evacuate.

On Friday, local fire officials said the flames were about halfway contained, and lifted the evacuation orders. Forward movement of the fire has stopped.

“As of 1:44 AM Friday May 21, 2021 the Loma Fire is at 50% containment with approximately 10 acres burned, and all evacuations have been lifted,” the Santa Barbara City Fire Department said in a statement . “One home and one outbuilding were damaged, but there are no reported injuries.”

Mike Eliason, the department’s information officer, said the cause of the fire was still being investigated. On Friday morning, Mr Eliason said firefighters were in the final stages of bringing the flames under control.