✕ Close Man charged with sex trafficking and extortion after turning daughter's university dormitory into 'cult'

Lawrence “Larry” Ray, who prosecutors say led a sex cult of students at Sarah Lawrence College, has been found guilty on all charges.

Ray, 62, moved into his daughter’s dorm at Sarah Lawrence College in New York college in 2010, and spent a decade manipulating, blackmailing, and exploiting them, often through terrifying acts of cruelty.

Some victims described being brainwashed by the man, who used his influence over them to extort millions.

Officials praised the verdict.

“Larry Ray is a predator,” US Attorney for the Southern District of New York Damian Williams said on Wednesday in a statement. “An evil man who did evil things. Today’s verdict finally brings him to justice.”

The man will be sentenced in September, and could face a sentence of up to life in prison.

Follow all the reaction to the Sarah Lawrence College sex cult trial, plus dive deeper into what lead to this point and what happens next to Larry Ray.