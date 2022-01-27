Sarah Palin dodges questions about dining outside at a New York restaurant after testing positive for Covid

Justin Vallejo
New York
Thursday 27 January 2022 17:13
Comments
<p>Sarah Palin outside a New York restaurant</p>

Sarah Palin outside a New York restaurant

(Twitter @jangelooff)

Sarah Palin dodges questions at a New York restaurant after being spotted dining outside after testing positive for Covid-19.

The former Alaska governor and vice-presidential candidate was filmed by Gothamist leaving Elio’s on Wednesday night after reportedly dined in the restaurant’s outdoor area.

It came just days after she was seen dining in an Upper East Side restaurant before her diagnosis on Saturday.

Breaking story. More follows.

Recommended

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in