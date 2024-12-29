Two men die of exposure in Washington forest during trip to look for Sasquatch
Two Oregon men were found dead in a Washington state forest after they failed to return from a trip to look for Sasquatch, authorities said Saturday.
The 59-year-old and 37-year-old appear to have died from exposure, the Skamania County Sheriff's Office said via Facebook. The weather and the men's lack of preparedness led the office to draw that conclusion, it said.
Sasquatch is a folkloric beast thought by some to roam the forests, particularly in the Pacific Northwest.
The two men were found in a heavily wooded area of the Gifford Pinchot National Forest, which is about 150 miles (240 kilometers) northeast of Portland.
A family member reported them missing at around 1 a.m. on Christmas Day after they failed to return from a Christmas Eve outing.
Sixty volunteer search-and-rescue personnel helped in the three-day search, including canine, drone and ground teams. The Coast Guard used infrared technology to search from the air.
Authorities used camera recordings to locate the vehicle used by the pair off Oklahoma Road near Willard, which is on the southern border of the national forest.
