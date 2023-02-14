Satanic Temple opens online abortion clinic named after Samuel Alito’s mother

Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Satanic Temple has announced the launch of an online abortion clinic, offering telehealth screenings and appointments and prescribing abortion medication for patients who want to take part in its “religious abortion ritual.”

The group, which describes itself as a “non-theistic religious organisation” and is not to be confused with the Church of Satan, said it hopes to expand the clinics into states that have restricted abortions in the aftermath of a Supreme Court ruling that ended Roe v Wade.

The Temple has named the initiative “The Samuel Alito’s Mom’s Satanic Abortion Clinic,” in reference to the conservative Justice who wrote the majority opinion that overturned the abortion rights case that had been the law of the land since 1973.

“In 1950, Samuel Alito’s mother did not have options, and look what happened,” said Malcolm Jarry, the co-founder of The Satanic Temple.

“Prior to 1973, doctors who performed abortions could lose their licenses and go to jail. The clinic’s name serves to remind people just how important it is to have the right to control one’s body and the potential ramifications of losing that right,” he added.

The Temple, which claims to have over 700,000 members, described the programme as the “world’s first religious abortion clinic.” Patients pay a pharmacy for the medication, but medical and religious services are free, it added. The patients must be in New Mexico at the time of the visit and have a New Mexico mailing address.

Based in Salem, Massachusetts, the Temple deploys irony-laced legal action and publicity stunts to highlight the intrusion of religion into public life, using religious laws in the United States to fight against restrictions on access to abortion.

Last year, it sued Indiana and Idaho in federal court, arguing that the state’s abortion bans infringe on the rights of members.

The lawsuit contends that a pregnant woman is entitled to terminate her pregnancy in accordance with the temple’s Tenet III — “One’s body is inviolable, subject to one’s own will alone” — and its “Satanic Abortion Ritual,” which includes “a personal affirmation that is ceremoniously intertwined with the abortion,” it explains on its website.

The Temple cites the Religious Freedom Restoration Act to argue that the ritual exempts its members “from enduring medically unnecessary and unscientific regulations when seeking to terminate their pregnancy.”