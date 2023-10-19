School bus driver hailed a hero after brakes fail with 30 students on board

Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A school bus driver in New Jersey is being hailed a hero after her quick thinking helped to prevent a potentially catastrophic crash.

Edison Police said the bus went around a curve on Rahway Road on Wednesday morning and lost control after the brakes went out.

The driver then manoeuvered the bus to prevent it from crashing into a large ditch. It ultimately smashed a fence and slammed into the corner of a house, causing damage to a portion of the garage.

The bus ultimately came to a stop in an empty field.

The driver’s quick thinking prevented the bus from hitting other buildings and overturning.

Some 30 middle school students were on board at the time, two of whom sustained minor injuries and were taken to hospital. No one in the house was harmed, according to authorities.

Police hailed the driver as a hero, saying she did all she could to protect the children.

A school bus in New Jersey crashed into a house (Fox News)

Edison Police Chief Thomas Bryan said the crash could have been “horrible,” but the driver “did a great job to stay calm in the moment and miss houses and all the other objects she needed to keep those kids safe.”

Debris from the house could be seen in the yard following the crash, and crowds of children were huddled outside the bus.

The children were taken to school on another bus where the medical staff and therapy dog were waiting.