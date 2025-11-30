Parents say their 6-year-old was sexually assaulted by a classmate at school and educators did nothing to protect him
The parents also allege in the lawsuit that the perpetrator had sexually assaulted other students
The parents of a 6-year-old North Carolina boy have filed a lawsuit against his school, claiming that its educators did nothing to protect him from being sexually assaulted by a classmate – even after the abuse was reported to a teacher and the principal.
The boy was assaulted multiple times by a classmate at Wake Forest Magnet Elementary School during the 2023-2024 school year, according to the lawsuit, filed November 3 in Wake County Superior Court.
The complaint alleges that the other student touched and fondled the victim in the school bathroom, among other sexual acts, according to The News & Observer.
“Plaintiff John Doe has suffered and continues to suffer severe mental and emotional injuries, including but not limited to severe anxiety, mental anguish, loss of enjoyment of life, and other damages,” the lawsuit claims.
The lawsuit accuses the Wake County school system of failing to protect the student and his classmates, even as a teacher and principal were told about the alleged abuse.
It also claims that the student sexually assaulted other children at the school.
“Upon information and belief, the same student who sexually assaulted Plaintiff on numerous occasions also sexually assaulted other minor students of Wake Forest Magnet Elementary School,” the lawsuit says.
The boy told his teacher that he was being sexually assaulted by a classmate. While the teacher told the other student to stop, no further action was taken to prevent the abuse from continuing, the suit claims.
“Based on the teacher’s continuing inaction, Plaintiff suffered continuing sexual assaults,” the lawsuit said.
On April 19, 2024, the boy told his mother that a classmate had been sexually assaulting him. According to the complaint, his mother then told the principal about the assaults.
“The principal denied the allegations, refused to remove the perpetrating student from Plaintiff’s class, and refused to allow Plaintiff to move to a different class,” the complaint claims.
The lawsuit did not specify the grades of the students, but since the alleged victim was 6 years old, the students were likely either in kindergarten or first grade at the time. The family is seeking damages in excess of $25,000 from Wake County.
The Independent has reached out to the district for comment.
