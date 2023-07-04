Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Watch live as Joe Biden addresses teachers and representatives from the National Education Association.

Biden has just returned from a holiday weekend in Delaware and is due to speak in front of the members of the National Education Association during an event Tuesday, along with first lady Jill Biden.

Recently, president Joe Biden has unveiled a “new path” for student debt relief that, he assured, is “legally sound” but will “take longer”.

In remarks from the White House on 30 June, the president hit out at Republican state officials and legislators who supported the lawsuit which enabled the nation’s highest court to strike down his student debt forgiveness initiative, accusing many of them of hypocrisy for taking money from pandemic-era relief programs while opposing relatively meager relief for student loan borrowers.

The US President and the first lady are expected to host a barbecue for military families to celebrate the 4th of July later in the afternoon.