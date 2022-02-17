Principal caught on video popping balloons sent to LGBT+ pupil

A Georgia elementary school principal is under fire after a video went viral showing him popping balloons that had been sent to the school to support a student who created LGBT+ artwork.

The balloons had the phrase "Gay is Ok" on them, referencing an earlier incident that occurred at the school.

Prior to the balloon popping incident, the school removed the artwork of a student who used the phrase "Gay is OK" in their work. During the removal, a school official allegedly compared the artwork to "Nazi symbolism”.

That official, according to the Athens Banner-Herald, was allegedly Oglethorpe Avenue Elementary School Vice Principal Sandra Scott.

Brannon Gaskins, the district's interim superintendent, said he was aware of the alleged comparison and condemned it in a statement.

“To be clear, we condemn this comparison and discrimination in all its forms. The Clarke County School District embraces diversity and inclusion for all students and staff. We stand with our LGBTQIA+ community and are dedicated to proving our commitment to diversity and inclusion,” Mr Gaskins' letter said.

The removal of the art sparked public criticism. The school defended the removal by saying it had the "potential to become a source of bullying" of the child.

On 28 January, a cluster of 10 rainbow coloured balloons was delivered to the Oglethorpe Avenue Elementary School's front office. Surveillance footage captured at the school showed the principal, Bipul Singh, examined the balloons and, after reading the attached message, grabbed a pair of scissors and began popping the balloons before throwing them in a trash can.

The balloons were addressed specifically to Mr Singh and Ms Scott.

Attorney Jeff Jackson is representing the student whose artwork was removed by the school, and said that the student's family was trying to reach an amicable resolution to the situation outside of court.

Mr Gaskins sent a letter for parents on 1 February saying the he would meet with the school's faculty and community partners to "acknowledge the pain this has caused our district and the Athens-Clarke County community."

The district said that meeting has already occurred.

The family's lawyer wants a public apology from both school administrators involved in the incident, for the student to be allowed to paint a permanent mural in the school, and changes to the school's code of conduct and policies handbooks to prevent similar incidents in the future.

Mr Jackson has also called for Mr Singh and Ms Scott to be removed, and an online petition with over 1,300 signatures has also called for the officials to step down.

Mr Gaskins said district officials do not support "visible disciplinary action" for the staff involved in the incident.