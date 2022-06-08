An 11-year-old Uvalde shooting survivor begged Congress on Wednesday to not let another school massacre happen again - detailing how she hid in a classroom and covered herself in blood as the gunman stalked her classroom.

Miah Cerrillo, 11, was in her fourth-grade classroom during the May 24 attack at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, when 18-year-old Salvador Ramos killed 19 students and two teachers after shooting his grandmother just blocks away.

In videotaped testimony before the House Oversight Committe on Wednesday, she described not only playing dead but also using a fatally injured teacher’s phone to call 911.

“I told [the dispatcher] that we need help and to send the police,” the fourth-grader told the committee.

She said her teacher had received an email about the shooter and told students to hide just moments before he arrived at the door, shot out the glass, entered and began shooting.”

She said Wednesday that she no longer felt safe and was terrified such a shooting would happen again.

Her father, speaking in person in front of the House Oversight Committee, said that she is “not the same little girl that I used to play with, hang around with ... because she was daddy’s little girl,” he said.

“I have five kids, and she’s the middle child, so I don’t know what to do,” he said. “Because I think, I would’ve lost my baby girl.”

He added: “I wish something would change, not only for our kids but every single kid in the world, because schools are not safe anymore.

“Something needs to really change.”

His daughter and the other students were in the school with the shooter for more than an hour before authorities eventually burst in and killed Ramos, a time lapse that has prompted serious questions and outrage.

Ms Cerrillo told CNN Ramos played sad music during the attack, describing it as “I want people to die music,” according to the producer who interviewed her.

She also got ahold of a 911 dispatcher while still in the classroom, she told CNN, repeating “we’re in trouble” and begging for help.

“I heard the grownups later say the police were outside and that they weren’t coming in,” producer Nora Nous said the child told her. “Why didn’t they come in? Why didn’t they save us?”

The fourth-grader is traumatised since the event, her family says, and they’ve started a GoFundMe to help with therapy and medical expenses; it has already raised nearly $470,000, far more than the listed $10,000 goal.

Following the Cerrillos’ testimony, Congress heard from Felix and Kimberly Rubio, whose 10-year-old daughter, Lexi, was killed in the Uvalde shooting.

They also appeared via video, and Ms Rubio made an emotional, tearful plea to the committee as she described her daughter and the tragic events of 24 May.

A reporter for the local Uvalde paper, her husband is a Uvalde County Sheriff’s deputy, arrived at the scene on 24 May but was not allowed to enter the school and was kept out of the classroom by other officers after Ramos had been killed.

Felix and Kimberly Rubio, pictured with their daughter, 10-year-old Lexi, who was killed on 24 May while in a fourth grade classroom at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde (Rubio Family)

On the morning of the shooting, the Rubios visited Robb Elementary for a 10.30am awards ceremony that recognized their daughter for being a good citizen and achieving all As; they posed for photos with her and promised a treat later.

“That photo, her last photo, was taken at approximately 10.54 am,” Ms Rubio told Congress Wednesday. “We promised to get her ice cream that evening; we told her we loved her and we would pick her up after school.

“I can still see her walking with us towards the exit; in the reel that keeps scrolling across my memories, she turns her head and smiles back at us,” Ms Rubio said.

“I left my daughter at that school and that decision will haunt me for the rest of my life,” she said.

When news of the shooting broke, the Rubios raced to their daughter’s school, then waited at the civic centre, where families were instructed to reunite with their children; they watched as buses pulled up and their daughter did not get off.

The family checked the hospital and another in San Antonio; she wasn’t there.

“At this point, some part of me must have realised that she was gone,” Ms Rubio said Wednesday. “In the midst of the chaos, I had the urge to return to Robb; we didn’t have our car at this point ... I ran barefoot with my flimsy sandals in my hand. I ran a mile to the school, my husband with me; we stood outside for awhile before it became clear we wouldn’t receive an answer from law encforcement on scene.”

Later that night, their worst fears were confirmed; their daughter had been killed.

The Rubios on Wednesday begged for gun reform.

“We don’t want you to think of Lexi as just a number; she was intelligent, compassionate and athletic,” her mother said. “She was quiet, shy, unless he had a point to make; when she knew she was right - she so often was - she stood her ground.

“She was firm, direct, unwavering; so today, we stand for Lexi and, as her voice, we demand action. We seek a ban on assault rifles and high-capacity magazines. We understand that, for some reason, to some people, to people with money, to people who fund political campaigns, that guns are more important than children.

“So at this moment, we ask for progress. We seek to raise the age to purchase these weapons from 18 to 21 years of age; we seek red flag laws,” stronger background checks and other safeguards, she said.

Appealing to other families, she said: “I’m a reporter, a student, a mom ... I’ve read to my children since they were in the womb. My husband is a law enforcement officer, an Iraq War veteran; he loves fishing and our babies.

“Somewhere out there, there is a mom listening to our testimony thinking, ‘I can’t even imagine their pain’ - not knowing that our reality will one day be hers unless we act now.”

Just weeks before the shooting in Uvalde, another mother - Zeneta Everhart, of Buffalo, New York - almost lost her adult son when a gunman opened fire at the supermarket where he worked.

Zeneta Everhart, whose son was injured in the May Buffalo supermarket shooting , said she planned to talk to Congress about her son, gun reform and education (Courtesy of Zeneta Everhart/Office of NY State Sen Tim Kennedy via AP)

Ms Everhart on Wednesday was also scheduled to testify before Congress about her son, Zaire Goodman, who was injured in the 14 May incident at Tops in Buffalo.

Payton S. Gendron, 18, killed ten Black people and injured three other victims before being taken into custody; he has already pleaded not-guilty to first-degree murder.

Erie County Sheriff John Garcia called the shooting a “straight-up racially motivated hate crime from somebody outside of our community.”

Ms Everhart’s son was hit by a bullet that entered through his neck and exited out his back; she has called his survivle “a miracle.”

Before her Congressional testimony, she told local station WIVB: “I think that the access to guns in this country is ridiculous. It’s way too easy to get one.”

In addition to speaking about her son, she said she planned to “talk about education, about how the education system does not teach true African American history in this country and overall I’ll talk about Buffalo.”