Schools could soon deploy a ‘campus guardian angel’ drone defense system against shootings

The new drone technology could help prevent tragic outcomes in active shooter situations by deploying drones to schools in seconds

Rachel Dobkin
in New York
Tuesday 29 July 2025 22:55 BST
Comments
People seen fleeing across road after shooting at Florida State University

Florida schools could soon deploy the “Campus Guardian Angel” drone system to help police defend against shootings.

School shootings are prevalent in America, especially in states such as Florida. The state has documented more than 60 school shooting incidents since 2018, local ABC affiliate WTXL reported, citing the K-12 School Shooting Database.

Nikolas Cruz, 19, opened fire at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland in February 2018. A total of 17 people were killed and 17 more were injured. Cruz was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

The new drone technology could help prevent such tragedies by deploying drones to schools in seconds and providing police with immediate situational awareness, according to WTXL, which reported on the program.

Florida schools could soon deploy the 'Campus Guardian Angel,' a drone system that can help police defend against shootings
Florida schools could soon deploy the 'Campus Guardian Angel,' a drone system that can help police defend against shootings (Getty)
On Monday, the program was demonstrated at the Leon County Schools District Security Center. The drones live-streamed video, and one even knocked down a dummy to show its ability to use force to delay a threat.

The pilot program has $557,000 in state funding behind it, but Leon County Schools Superintendent Rocky Hanna told WTXL the cost to fully implement the system past the pilot could be more than $1 million.

“I think anytime you make an investment you have to think of the return on that investment. So, as we are hiring an additional deputy sheriff in all of our high schools, so we have security monitors in all of our schools,” Hanna said.

School shootings are prevalent in America especially in states such as Florida
School shootings are prevalent in America especially in states such as Florida (AFP/Getty)

He continued: “We have a weapons detection dog—that comes with the price tag. We have AI software in our cameras. All that comes at a price point, and so it’s us managing that budget and trying to figure out where we’re getting the biggest bang for our buck.”

The state funding for the pilot program will cover its implementation in three school districts, according to the local outlet. Leon County is being considered.

In April, some of the students who survived the Parkland shooting had to endure another school shooting at Florida State University. The suspected gunman, Phoenix Ikner, has been accused of killing two people and injuring six more. His defense attorney entered a not guilty plea on his behalf.

In April, some of the students who survived the Parkland shooting had to endure another school shooting at Florida State University
In April, some of the students who survived the Parkland shooting had to endure another school shooting at Florida State University (Getty)

