A woman ordered a sea lion apparently being hunted down by killer whales to get off her boat and back into the water.

Video posted to the social media app TikTok shows the creature sitting onboard the woman's vessel as the whales circle beneath.

"Oh my goodness, I don’t know what to do," the woman can be heard saying in the video.

The footage was originally posted by TikTok user @nutabull.

The TikTok account has since been removed but videos of the incident remain online.

"Where did you come from? I never even seen you out there? Where did you come from? Holy f***,” the woman says.

"You have to go, you can’t be here," she continues as the orcas close in on her boat.

“You need to go, I know you’ll suffer honey but this is how the world works.”

The end of the footage shows the woman driving the vessel away from the orcas.

The woman's behaviour towards the seal divided opinion online.

"That woman that forced that seal off her boat deserves hell in her future!!!" one person tweeted.

"The woman sacked the seal, THEN started the boat???? How heartless are you??? Talking about 'that’s how the world works'. What an evil woman..." another said.

But others praised the woman for apparently saving herself.