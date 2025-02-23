Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

At least 14 sick sea lions have been spotted on the shores of Malibu this week, prompting concerns they have fallen ill from toxic algae.

The California Wildlife Center received 14 calls about sick sea lions over the last four days, the organization said in a statement Saturday afternoon. The sea lions are “suffering and confused,” the center said, and they may be suffering from domoic acid toxicity.

“Do not interact directly with animals such as sea lions in distress as they may lunge and bite without warning,” the center’s statement reads.

open image in gallery A sick sea lion sits on a California beach in 2024. Domoic acid toxicity can impact their heart and brain, experts say ( Getty Images )

Domoic acid is an algal bloom that can be both benign and toxic. Animals can get domoic acid toxicity from eating infected fish. The sickness impacts their heart and brain, the center said, which causes symptoms like seizures, a craning head motion known as “stargazing,” and lethargy.

“Though we have not confirmed the cause for these animals’ illness, their signs and the recent rains make the situation highly suspicious for domoic acid toxicity,” the center said.

Domoic acid toxicity is a common issue for sea lions. Ninety sea lions and a handful of other marine animals were found sick on California beaches in August with signs of domoic acid toxicity.

The algae can also infect people who eat contaminated seafood, causing a life-threatening disease called amnesiac shellfish poisoning.

Early symptoms of the disease include vomiting, diarrhea, and stomach cramps. As it progresses, patients can have dizziness, confusion, motor weakness, and seizures, among other symptoms. Some patients will fall into comas or die.

As the name implies, it can also cause permanent short-term memory loss.

“Malibu residents, visitors, and other beachgoers are advised to keep their distance from animals on the beach and call or text our Marine team at (310) 924-7256 for assistance with animals in distress,” the wildlife center said.