Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Sea lions chase away sunbathers in La Jolla cove

The animals apparently ‘just woke up and started chasing everybody’ after a woman got too close trying to take photo

Gustaf Kilander
Washington, DC
Monday 11 July 2022 15:01
Comments

Related video: Curious Sea Lion Circles Diver Underwater

A pair of sea lions can be seen chasing away sunbathers from a beach in San Diego in Southern California in a now-viral video.

On Friday, beachgoers were hounded from the small beach at La Jolla Cove and video footage posted on TikTok shows them running away as the two sea lions shuffle after them.

The animals then made their way into the water and swam away without incident.

The woman who posted the video on TikTok told NBC San Diego that the altercation took place after one person got too close to them while taking a photo as they were sleeping.

“I started recording because it was really funny to watch for me because to see all these tourists getting blown away by these giant sea lions,” Charlianne Yeyna told the outlet.

Recommended

The video has been viewed almost nine million times since it was published on Saturday.

“The sea lions were sleeping and were just massive on the beach and I was just watching them and this woman got really close to them, like four feet away, and was trying to take a photo of it up close, and it just woke up and started chasing everybody,” Ms Yeyna said.

She added that she was concerned for the safety of the beachgoers as there were several signs warning visitors to give animals, such as seals and sea lions, adequate space.

“This is their natural habitat. If anything, it’s the people who are getting too close,” Kellen Clark said.

Ms Yeyna said that she’s happy her video “went viral to raise awareness of how dangerous that they can be. Like, they are still wild animals and you need to give them their space. They’re also protected. So I think that this shows that they are not to be messed with”.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in