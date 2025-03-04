Beloved baby seal found stranded on street near Yale University dies

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Chappy, a beloved gray seal pup found wandering the streets of New Haven in February, has died due to gastrointestinal issues, according to Connecticut’s Mystic Aquarium.

On February 16, the seal was found stranded on Chapel Street, after which police kept him secure until Mystic Aquarium workers took him to a safer environment.

Workers at the aquarium believe Chappy was acting on instinct and trying to get away from larger, dangerous seals in the waters near New Haven when he wandered inland and found his way to Chapel Street, where he was picked up about a mile from Yale University's campus, and several blocks from the nearest coastline, according to NPR.

Chappy, who was only a few weeks old when he was discovered, was taken for treatment at Mystic Aquarium's Animal Rescue Clinic. There, aquarium workers discovered that Chappy was ill, presenting signs of mild pneumonia, dehydration, and malnutrition. There appeared to be some hope for his recovery as he initially responded well to his treatments and was even learning to eat on his own.

Despite his apparent improvement, his gastrointestinal issues continued to plague him, and his condition began to worsen. He was suffering from digestive issues and had trouble eating whole fish. He eventually died from his illness.

"It's with the heaviest of hearts that we share the passing of Chappy, the gray seal pup we had been treating in our Animal Rescue Clinic," the clinic said on social media.

After a necropsy was conducted by aquarium staff, they found that he had died from complications associated with mesenteric torsion, meaning his intestines were twisted in a way that cut off blood supply to much of his gastrointestinal tract.

open image in gallery Chappy, a gray seal cub who was found stranded on the streets of New Haven, Connecticut in February, has died from gastrointestinal issues ( Mystic Aquarium )

"Unfortunately, despite all the efforts, his gastrointestinal issues were too severe to treat, and he succumbed to his disease," the clinic said.

Small pieces of plastic were also found inside his stomach. Aquarium workers do not believe they contributed to his death, but pointed out the discovery as a reminder of the damage human pollution can do to marine life.

"In addition, while unrelated to Chappy's immediate cause of death, small pieces of plastic were found in his stomach highlighting the threat that marine debris, especially plastics, poses to marine animals," the clinic reported.

While Chappy was only with the aquarium for a short time, the staff said in a statement that they were proud to have treated him and noted that he was surrounded by loving staff while he was in their care.

"The reality of working with stranded animals can be tough sometimes, but Chappy was surrounded by love until the very end," the clinic wrote.