The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Evening Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Tanika Ray, a TV host and one-time backup singer for Sean "Diddy" Combs, said she had a "horrific" experience with the rapper that caused her to avoid him.

Ray wrote in a social media post that she knew to "Avoid him at all costs."

“I just knew to avoid him at all costs … Yes, I danced for him and kept my space. I interviewed him for his projects and kept my space. Nothing that is happening is surprising.” she wrote, according to Page Six.

A lawsuit filed in November has accused Diddy of running a sex trafficking operation, of hiding hidden cameras in his home, and of forcing the plaintiff, music producer Ron Jones, into having sex with sex workers, among other claims.

Federal agents searched Diddy's LA and Miami homes on Monday and arrested his alleged "mule" Brendan Paul, who was caught allegedly carrying cocaine onto Diddy's private plane.

Combs has strongly denied all of the allegations made against him. He has not been charged.

As Diddy's legal troubles began dominating the headlines, Ray decided to share — if only in vague terms — her own experiences.

Ray said that she "probably will never tell" the "horrific" event that allegedly occurred between her and Diddy.

“Oh yeah, you know we all have stories … Seriously, we all have stories," she said in a video posted to social media. “Mine is horrific and only five people know it, and I probably will never tell it. But since then, I’ve been like, ‘Yup.'”

She said she did not want to revisit the incident because she did not want to re-traumatise herself.

“Women just want to live every day and feel safe, and when we revisit … we live in a state of victimhood, and nobody wants to live there," she said.

She also referenced Cassie, Diddy's former protege and ex-girlfriend who sued him for sexual abuse and rape in November.

“Now if someone needs to pile on my story, give me a call. But I think Cassie got it!!”

That lawsuit was settled the day after it was filed.