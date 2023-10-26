Fox News’ Sean Hannity said he’d use his MMA skills in a mass shooting

Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Fox News host Sean Hannity used the devastating Lewiston shooting to bring up his own “personal security plan” that he claims he would have used during a similar attack.

The mass shooting happened on Wednesday night in Lewiston, Maine, when a gunman entered two locations and killed 18 people and 13 injured.

Hannity introduced his guest, Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley, before launching into how he felt that the politics surrounding gun laws always gets brought up after mass shootings.

“I can literally probably count the seconds before an incident like this becomes politicised and that part of it I never like,” Mr Hannity said. “Because that’s not going to bring back lives.”

A poll conducted in May by CNN and SSRS said that around 64% of Americans would favour stricter gun laws, citing that this number tends to spike in the aftermath of a mass shooting.

Mr Hannity then slips in that “when something like this happens,” referring to the mass shooting, he has his own “personal security plan.”

“I train in Mixed Martial Arts; I’ve been a big believer in the Second Amendment for a long time, with the prayer that I never would have to use it.”

Sean Hannity said he is a “big believer” in the Second Amendment (Getty Images)

People on X (formerly Twitter) have criticised the host for saying such a comment, considering the sensitivity of the event.

Sean Casten wrote, “There is something so dysfunctional about saying ‘We could live in communities where you don’t have to worry about getting shot, but I’d prefer to keep the guns and fight my way out’.”

“You’re not Josey Wales. You’re just a rich dude with a Fox News gig. To thine own self be true,” he added.

The host went on to ask Ms Haley what she thought caused the mass shootings; she replied that mental health is one of the largest issues and called for “serious law and order” in response to this.

A manhunt is currently underway for Robert Card, a named person of interest in the shootings, who is a firearms instructor in the Army Reserve. Authorities and his family said he had been experiencing a major mental health crisis in recent months.

The mass shootings started at around 6.56pm on Wednesday night when the gunman went to a bowling alley, then a bar around four miles away, and open-fired in both locations.

Maine ranks as the 25th state in the county for gun law strength, according to Everytown For Gun Safety, a non-profit organisation that advocates for tighter gun laws and against gun violence.

Maine also does not have an Extreme Risk law, known as a “red flag” law, which allows family, friends or law enforcement to petition a court to temporarily prevent someone they believe is in crisis from accessing guns.