Sean Hannity attacks Harry as ‘royal pain in the ass’

Fox News’ primetime host, Sean Hannity, publicly attacked Prince Harry, calling him a “right royal pain in the a**” after Harry called the First Amendment “bonkers.”

The prince admitted on Thursday on Dax Shepard’s podcast Armchair Expert that he didn’t understand the First Amendment. This did not go down well with much of the American public or Mr Hannity who left a special message for Harry at the end of his 9pm show.

Mr Hannity said: “Before we go I have a message for Harry who is now attacking one of America’s most sacred rights, the freedom of speech.

“Harry, we really don’t need you coming from England to give us lectures on the First Amendment.”

The TV host went on to suggest that if Harry wasn’t able to understand the “importance of free expression” and “Constitutional principles” that he should move elsewhere.

He went on to explain how he felt slightly sorry for the British prince, explaining: “In a way I kind of feel sorry for you because you seem torn between your new bride and your family back in England.”

Prince Harry fled the UK and life as a British royal last year, moving to California with his wife Meghan Markle. Since arriving in the US, he has made money through the likes of Netflix and Spotify, appearing on podcasts such as Dax Shepard’s, where he made the inflammatory First Amendment comment

Speaking to Mr Shepard, Harry confessed that he didn’t quite understand the First Amendment, saying: “I’ve got so much I want to say about the First Amendment as I sort of understand it, but it is bonkers.”

He went on: “’I don’t want to start going down the First Amendment route because that’s a huge subject and one which I don’t understand because I’ve only been here a short time, but you can find a loophole in anything.

“You can capitalize or exploit what’s not said rather than uphold what is said.”

These remarks did not go down well with many Americans and even some Britons expressed their dismay

After his comments went viral on Sunday, Dan Crenshaw, a Republican Texas congressman, tweeted: “Well I just doubled the size of my Independence Day party.”

Meanwhile Meghan McCain wrote on Twitter: “We fought a war in 1776 so we don’t have to care what you say or think.

“That being said, you have chosen to seek refuge from your homeland here and thrive because all of what our country has to offer and one of the biggest things is the 1st amendment - show some utter respect.”

The First Amendment was established in 1791 and allows Americans a number of freedoms. These include the right to freedom of speech, freedom of religion, freedom of the press, the right to assemble and the right to petition the government.

It states: “Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press; or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the government for a redress of grievances.”