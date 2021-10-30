Sean Spicer refuses to admit Biden won election as he casts doubt on vote

Sean Spicer has been accused of being afraid of his former boss Donald Trump after he refused to admit he had lost the 2020 election.

Appearing on Real Time with Bill Maher on Friday, Mr Spicer was repeatedly asked why he couldn’t say Joe Biden had been the rightful victor.

“Did Trump win or lose the election?” Bill Maher asked.

“I don’t know,” Mr Spicer replied.

“Well there you go, because the world does,” Mr Maher said.

Mr Spicer, a former White House press secretary-turned Newsmax host, became flustered as he denied being afraid of Mr Trump.

He went on to cite the debunked conspiracy theory about widespread voter fraud.

Former Obama White House aide Tommy Vietor tweeted Mr Spicer was “forever a laughing stock”.

Others questioned why Mr Maher would give a platform to someone who refused to recognise the legitimacy the election.