‘Barney’ the bull eludes capture days after farm escape

An escaped bull continues to elude capture days after it broke through the fence of a Long Island farm.

Police and animal rescue teams have been searching for the bull since Tuesday morning, using a helicopter and night-vision equipment, and have attempted to lure him with grain and a cow.

The dark-coated, 680kg bull has been affably nicknamed “Barney” by residents who have spotted it roaming across fields, roads and suburban front yards.

Frankie Floridia, of Strong Island Animal Rescue, told Newsday: “We’ve tried luring him with a cow, with horses.

“I’m out here with a (tranquiliser gun) looking for him, and I’m thinking, ‘I’m hunting cows in an Indiana Jones movie.’”

“It’s just frustrating. The longer it goes, you wonder what happens,” he said.

Teams have searched an area of around 80km east of New York City on foot and on horseback. They have also used drones to try to locate the bull aerially.

A “bull trap” using Barney’s feed from the farm did not successfully lure the bull, nor did using a cow in heat.

Barney is believed to be wandering around a part of Long Island with dense underbrush and pine forests, which rescuers say has hindered the search.

Mr Floridia said: “I’m not afraid of him being aggressive to humans.

“He doesn’t have horns, he’s not an aggressive animal. I think he’s going to see people and he’s going to run away.

“I’m just afraid, with the colour of his coat, he’s going to wander into a road in the dark and some driver won’t see him.”

Earlier this week, a portion of the Sunrise Highway was shut down due sightings of the bull.

Rescuers hope to move Barney to a sanctuary once he is located.