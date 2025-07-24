Seattle woman sues Blue Angels claiming the military jets traumatized her dying cat

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A Seattle woman has sued the Navy Blue Angels, claiming its military jets traumatized her dying cat.

The Navy’s flight demonstration squadron, made up of 140 active-duty Sailors and Marines, has been performing shows across the country since 1946. They have a show scheduled in Seattle in early August.

A lawsuit filed by Lauren Ann Lombardi on Monday claimed the Blue Angels’ annual airshows over Seattle in August 2023 and 2024 put her cat Layla, who suffered from congestive heart disease, under extreme distress, local outlet KIRO 7 first reported.

Lombardi claimed the sound of the squadron’s low-flying fighter jets caused Layla to have panic attacks and dangerously elevated her heart rate. She was put down in August 2024.

“Layla’s final days on Earth were marred by sadistic suffering — cowering in terror beneath furniture while her ailing heart struggled against the Blue Angels’s relentless noise pollution. Layla died knowing only fear when she should have known only love,” the lawsuit read.

open image in gallery A lawsuit filed by Lauren Ann Lombardi on Monday claimed the Blue Angels’ annual airshows over Seattle in August 2023 and 2024 put her cat Layla under extreme distress ( Lauren Ann Lombardi )

The lawsuit was filed against Commander Adam Bryan, the commanding officer of the Blue Angels; Lieutenant Ben Bushong, public affairs officer of the Blue Angels, and an unnamed social media administrator of the Blue Angels.

When the The Independent reached out to the Blue Angels, a representative said it does not comment on pending litigation.

Lombardi also claimed she was censored when she tried to voice her opposition to the airshows on Instagram.

She had written online criticisms of the Blue Angels, which included profane language, and she also shared a petition titled, “We All Want to Feel Safe: No More Blue Angels Over Seattle.”

open image in gallery The Navy’s Blue Angels flight demonstration squadron has been performing shows across the country since 1946 ( Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images )

Lombardi said her account was blocked by the official Blue Angeles Instagram account following these online criticisms.

“She was prevented from commenting, receiving information, or participating in public discussions on the page,” the lawsuit said, claiming it violated her First Amendment rights.

The lawsuit seeks to have her account unblocked and prohibit the Blue Angels from blocking other accounts “on the basis of viewpoint.”

Lombardi is also asking for the defendants to complete training on the importance of the First Amendment.