Ferry ‘significantly’ damaged after smashing into Seattle dock

A ferry crashed into a dock in West Seattle on Thursday morning, causing “significant” damage to the ship‘s front deck.

According to Washington State Ferries’ official Twitter account, there were no injuries reported from the crash.

The incident occurred at a dock in Fauntleroy in West Seattle.

Service at the station was suspended following the crash, which the Wasington State Ferries agency called a “hard landing”.

A local resident, Jack Walsh, told the Seattle Times that he heard a crash that sounded like a "combination of a small explosion and screeching”. He said the sound lasted around five seconds.

After the crew ensured everyone onboard was safe the ferry began to unload the cars it was carrying.

Journalist Elisa Jaffe’s friend sent her a video of the ship after the crash. According to Ms Jaffe, her friend Roberta and her wife “were shaken and crying but not injured”.

Both the Washington State Patrol and the US Coast Guard responded to the crash, according to West Seattle Blog.

Images of the ship show a massive gash cut into its front-left side where it impacted the dock at Fauntleroy.

Witnesses said the ship hit the dock and then slowly reversed away after the initial impact.

According to a state patrol official speaking at the scene, one individual on the ship was required to undergo a medical evaluation after the crash, but they do not believe they sustained a serious injury.

The patrol spokesman also said the dock where the crash occurred will likely remain closed for the rest of the day.

According to the West Seattle Blog, that ferry route was already facing diminished services, with only two ships servicing the stops . Its unclear how today’s crash will further impact that route.

The crash adds another roadblock to residents who wish to move between the central city and West Seattle. A bridge connecting West Seattle to the rest of the city has been closed since 2020 for repairs and is not expected to reopen until mid-September.

There is currently no word on what caused the crash.