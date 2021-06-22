Seattle Pride organisers slammed for complaining of 'reverse racism' for Black Pride event that asked white attendees to pay 'reparation fee'

Two LGBT+ Pride organisers from Seattle have come under fire for their complaints of “reverse discrimination” surrounding an event that charged white people an entry fee as “reparations“.

Charlotte LeFevere and Philip Lipson wrote an email to Seattle Human Rights Commission about how the Take B(l)ack Pride event on 26 June at Jimi Hendrix park “ is charging whites only admission as reparations”.

In its description, Take B(l)ack Pride wrote that all were able to come along but it ought to centre on Black and brown transgender people.

It continued, “White allies and accomplices are welcome to attend, but will be charged a $10 to $50 reparations fee… that will be used to keep this event free of cost for BLACK AND BROWN Trans and Queer COMMUNITY but to ensure the performers are paid well.”

The event, which will included live acts, a Covid-19 vaccination tent and dancing, is being hosted by three organisations: Queer the Land, Trans Women of Color Solidarity Network, and Alphabet Alliance of Color, according to the Seattle Pride website. The Independent reached out all three for comment.

Ms LeFevere and Mr Lipson said in their email, “We consider this reverse discrimination in its worse (sic) form and we feel we are being attacked for not supporting to disparaging and hostile e-mails.”

They asked the Seattle Human Rights Commission to intervene as they state it was “violating Seattle, King County and Federal equality laws”.

The Seattle Human Rights Commission replied, “the unique nature of your situation does not in fact violate any of your human rights as stated in the UN Declaration of Human Rights.”

The commission asked the pair to cite which rights they felt were being infringed upon and then went on to ask them to “examine the very real social dynamics and ramifications of this issue”.

“Black trans and queer people are among the most marginalized and persecuted people in with the LGBTIA2S+ community,” the email continued.

The email concluded by offering up someone to explain in a real conversation over and wished them a happy Pride, as the entire month of June is dedicated to celebrating the achievements, history and progression of the LGBT+ community. In particular Taking B(l)ack Pride is partly being held to mark “the recent deaths of our trans siblings Dominique Lucious, Diamond Kyree Sanders and Jaida Peterson. This Pride we honor our fallen, and raise them up! This Pride Month we take our community back!”

It wants to focus on “lifting the voices, narratives, and contributions of black queer and trans voices. It’s about centering who we are and what we need to feel empowered, joyful, and heard.”

To reflect the different experience of people of colour have of being a part of the LBGT+ community, Amber Hikes designed a new flag in 2017. She edited it by adding a black and brown stripe to the original pride flag that came out in the 1970s.

“It’s a push for people to start listening to people of color in our community, start hearing what they’re saying, and really to believe them and to step up and say, ‘What can I do to help eradicate these issues in our community?” she told NBC News after its debut.

Along with replying, the Seattle Human Rights Commission shared their exchange of messages on social media on 18 June. Along with their reply, it contained Ms LeFevere and Mr Lipson’s telephone number clear to everyone to see, which was met with criticism.

The Independent reached out to Capitol Hill Pride for comment.