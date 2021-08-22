Seattle family run over homeless man during fight in camp

A violent brawl in a homeless encampment ended in a man dying after he was run over by a Seattle couple who had a two-week-old baby in their car.

The altercation began when the couple drove to the camp to retrieve some items that had been stolen from them the previous night.

According to the Seattle Times, they returned to their car with their shoes and bluetooth speaker, when they were set upon by a group from the camp.

The fight between the couple and a group was captured in a graphic video shown on Kiro TV.

Footage showed the female passenger seemingly checking on the baby in the back seat before getting into a fist fight with another woman.

The male driver of the car was hit across the back with a wooden pole and as the couple attempted to get back in the car, a man tried to hit them with a machete, said police and prosecutors.

As the pair tried to flee, the back window of the car was smashed, while the group hit the car with sticks and rocks.

The car wheeled round in circles and as it sped up to drive off, hit a bystander from the encampment who was fatally injured and died later that day.

The couple, who remain unidentified, called 911, and having cooperated with authorities are not expected to be charged with a crime.

Two of the men involved in the attack were multiple-time felons, and have been arrested and charged with second-degree assault.