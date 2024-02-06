Jump to content

Sebastian Pinera, former president of Chile, reportedly killed in helicopter crash

Julia Reinstein
Tuesday 06 February 2024 20:38
<p>FILE - Sebastian Pinera, former Chilean president who is running again for office, addresses supporters at his closing campaign rally in Santiago, Chile, Nov. 16, 2017. Piñera died on Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2024 in a helicopter crash in Lago Ranco, Chile, according to Chilean Interior Minister Carolina Tohá who announced it on live TV. (AP Photo/Luis Hidalgo, File)</p>

FILE - Sebastian Pinera, former Chilean president who is running again for office, addresses supporters at his closing campaign rally in Santiago, Chile, Nov. 16, 2017. Piñera died on Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2024 in a helicopter crash in Lago Ranco, Chile, according to Chilean Interior Minister Carolina Tohá who announced it on live TV. (AP Photo/Luis Hidalgo, File)

(AP)

Sebastian Pinera, the former president of Chile, is reportedly dead after a helicopter crash.

His death was first reported by local media, according to Reuters.

SENAPRAD, the country’s national disaster agency, confirmed that there had been a helicopter crash in Lago Ranco, a town in the southern part of Chile.

One person was killed in the crash and three others were injured, SENAPRAD said, but did not confirm Mr Pinera was among them.

More follows ...

