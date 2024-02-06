Sebastian Pinera, former president of Chile, reportedly killed in helicopter crash
Sebastian Pinera, the former president of Chile, is reportedly dead after a helicopter crash.
His death was first reported by local media, according to Reuters.
SENAPRAD, the country’s national disaster agency, confirmed that there had been a helicopter crash in Lago Ranco, a town in the southern part of Chile.
One person was killed in the crash and three others were injured, SENAPRAD said, but did not confirm Mr Pinera was among them.
More follows ...
