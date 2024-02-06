The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sebastian Pinera, the former president of Chile, is reportedly dead after a helicopter crash.

His death was first reported by local media, according to Reuters.

SENAPRAD, the country’s national disaster agency, confirmed that there had been a helicopter crash in Lago Ranco, a town in the southern part of Chile.

One person was killed in the crash and three others were injured, SENAPRAD said, but did not confirm Mr Pinera was among them.

More follows ...