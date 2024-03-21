Sebastian Rogers’ mother reveals she heard ‘noise’ on night autistic teen disappeared

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The mother of missing teen Sebastian Rogers said she heard “noise” coming from her teen son’s room on the night that he disappeared from his bedroom.

Almost a month since Sebastian vanished from his family home in Hendersonville, Tennessee, the search continues for the teenager who is believed to have wandered off in the middle of the night, barefoot, with a flashlight and alone.

The 15-year-old was last seen by his family on the night of 25 February, but when his mother went to wake him up the following morning, Sebastian was gone.

Sebastian, who has high-functioning autism, has been previously described by his mother as being “very smart” and “not a mischievous child by any means”.

Leading up to his disappearance, his mother told the YouTube channel Chronicles of Olivia in an interview that their family was having a normal day, filled with laughter, eating a “colossal” amount of popcorn and a trip around town.

Her son took out the trash at the end of the driveway, as was his usual chore, and then around 9pm, he was told to go to bed.

“He was doing something in his room because about an hour later, I heard some noise, and I was like, ‘I don’t care what you’re doing in there, but go to sleep,”’ Katie Proudfoot, Mr Roger’s mother, recalled the channel.

“[At] six o’clock, I went to wake him up for school Monday morning, and that’s when he wasn’t there.”

Katie Proudfoot said she heard ‘noise’ coming from her son’s bedroom on the last night she saw him (Chronicles of Olivia/YouTube)

Ms Proudfoot scanned the entire house, as she said it’s typical for him to get up and rummage for snacks or will dip behind the walls and playfully scare her.

“I didn’t see him in his room. I looked all over. I ran through the whole house. I looked out all the doors and windows, and I was like hollering his name,” she said.

“I jumped in my car, and I drove around the neighborhood, and I drove over by the school, and ... like, at this point, I was like hysterical, and I was crying, I was screaming.”

It was at that point that her husband phoned law enforcement, but “20 days later, we haven’t found him”.

His mother and stepfather described him as “not a child that wanders”, and is a very smart, functional, happy person; just a teenager who is coming into his hormones.

The 15-year-old Sebastian was last seen by his family on 25 February before he went to bed (Tennessee Bureau of Investigation)

A massive search for the teenager was launched by the Sumner County Sheriff’s Office, which lasted about a week before it was scaled back as they transitioned to the investigative side of the case, with detectives adding they have “no reason” to believe Sebastian isn’t alive.

The couple were asked by Chronicles of Olivia about the home security footage obtained by WTVF that appears to show two flashlights outside the family’s home in the Hendersonville neighbourhood around 3.10am in the middle of the night when the teen went missing.

One clip shows a pitch-black Stafford Court neighbourhood with two lights that appear to be people with flashlights moving toward each other before moving off-screen.

However, Sebastian’s stepfather, Chris Proudfoot, told Chronicles of Olivia that “nothing that is being assumed right now is actually true about that video, unfortunately”.

Home security video appears to show two lights near Sebastian Rogers’ home the night the 15-year-old disappeared (WTVF)

He said that, as parents, they saw the footage first-hand from law enforcement.

“Everything that everybody is trying to assume is a flashlight, I hate to say this [but] it’s not, as much as we would love it to be one, it’s not,” Mr Proudfoot claimed.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said in a recent update that “we do caution that some surveillance video being shared in the public may have been misinterpreted or misidentified, or not shown in its entirety”, but did not specify any particular videos.

The couple added that “nothing has been eliminated” from the investigation into their son’s disappearance.

“Everything from he got out and walked away and was outside of the search radius before we started searching, to the worst,” said his mother, but added that she is trying not to go down that road of thought.

“We’re gonna find him,” Ms Proudfoot said. “We just know he’s out there somewhere.”

Sebastian is described as ‘very smart and functional’ (Tennessee Bureau of Investigation)

Ms Proudfoot said she has been “miserable” ever since her son vanished from his bedroom.

“We just want you home, baby and we love you,” she said on the YouTube channel directly to her son.

While the weeks have gone by with no sign of Sebastian, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said they have “not forgotten” about him.

“Much of the work currently being done to bring Sebastian home may not necessarily be public or visible,” the agency said.

‘But agents, detectives and intelligence analysts continue to work around the clock to review every bit of information available. Sebastian’s family has remained cooperative since the search began, and have done whatever law enforcement has asked of them.”