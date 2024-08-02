Watch live as Secret Service holds press conference on Trump assassination attempt

Support truly

Watch live as the Secret Service holds a news conference on the Donald Trump assassination attempt.

The service’s new acting director said earlier this week that he was “ashamed” of a security lapse that led to the 13 July attempted assassination of the Republican presidential candidate.

In testimony before two Senate committees, Acting Secret Service Director Ronald Rowe said he visited the outdoor rally site in Butler, Pennsylvania, and climbed onto the roof of a nearby building from which 20-year-old Thomas Crooks fired shots that wounded Trump’s right ear, killed one rally attendee and wounded two others with an AR-15-style rifle.

“What I saw made me ashamed,” Rowe told a joint hearing of the Senate Homeland Security and Judiciary Committees.

“As a career law enforcement officer, and a 25-year veteran with the Secret Service, I cannot defend why that roof was not better secured.”

The first shooting of a US president or major party candidate in more than four decades was a glaring security lapse that led last week to former Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle’s resignation under bipartisan congressional pressure.