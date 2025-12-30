Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Extreme winds have caused Lake Erie to drain at one end and flood parts of Buffalo at the other, in what meteorologists describe as a seiche.

On Monday, winds from the southwest towards Buffalo were 35 to 45 mph, with gusts up to 75 mph.

The wind's direction and strength caused a seiche, which occurs when wind pressure pushes water in one direction, exposing the lakebed on one side and flooding the other.

Fox8 meteorologist Scott Sabol said the weather was largely due to strong winds and atmospheric pressure.

“It’s like sloshing the water in your bathtub,” he said.

“The water will go from the west of the lake to the east part of the lake and will drastically change the height of the lake over a short period of time.

“The levels then return to normal after the winds die down.”

About 12.30 pm on Monday, Lake Erie rose more than six feet in Buffalo from 4.30 am. At the other end of the lake, in Toledo, levels were down around 13 feet.

National Weather Service meteorologist Tom Niziol posted on X that the wind-driven seiche was causing significant differences in the lake’s water levels.

“There is nearly an 8 foot difference now between the water level at Buffalo and Toledo, along the 225 mile stretch of Lake Erie,” Niziol posted.

The National Weather Service issued a high wind warning for Monday and Tuesday, warning that winds could down trees and power lines. It also issued a lakeshore flood warning due to extreme winds.

Niziol posted footage of wind-driven waves pushing lake water onto the shoreline as two people walk, barely able to move forward.

“In all my years living up here in Buffalo, I don’t think I’ve ever seen it this bad along the Lakeshore,” he posted.

“We’ve had three hours of 80+ mph gusts here and with the temperature dropping, very heavy freezing spray is accumulating on all of the trees. Lots of damage.”