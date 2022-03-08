US finally votes to outlaw lynching after over a century of trying

The US Senate on Monday unanimously passed a bill that would make lynching a hate crime.

It’s a landmark piece of civil rights legislation that comes after more than a century’s worth of attempts to classify these attacks for the form of racist terror they have long been historically.

The bill, Emmett Till Antilynching Act, was sponsored by a bipartisan group of Senators including Democrat Cory Booker of New Jersey and Republican Tim Scott of South Carolina.

The act, which has already passed in the House, now heads to the White House for a potential signature from Joe Biden.

The legislation is named for Emmitt Till, a 14-year-old Black boy who was brutally lynched in 1955 in Mississippi, a killing which helped galvanise the nationwide civil rights movement.

