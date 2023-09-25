Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Democrat senator Bob Menendez will hold a press conference following his indictment on bribery charges last week.

Menendez and his wife are accused of accepting hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of cash, gold bars and a luxury car in exchange for a range of favours, including secretly aiding the government of Egypt on US policy matters and interfering in three criminal investigations.

Menendez has denied wrongdoing, blaming the prosecution on “forces behind the scenes” who “cannot accept that a first-generation Latino American from humble beginnings could rise to be a U.S. Senator.”