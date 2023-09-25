Jump to content

Watch live: Senator Menendez holds press conference after indictment on bribery charges

Hayden Vernon
Monday 25 September 2023 16:53
Democrat senator Bob Menendez will hold a press conference following his indictment on bribery charges last week.

Menendez and his wife are accused of accepting hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of cash, gold bars and a luxury car in exchange for a range of favours, including secretly aiding the government of Egypt on US policy matters and interfering in three criminal investigations.

Menendez has denied wrongdoing, blaming the prosecution on “forces behind the scenes” who “cannot accept that a first-generation Latino American from humble beginnings could rise to be a U.S. Senator.”

