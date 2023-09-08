How the world’s newspapers retold the horror of 9/11 on their front pages

Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

On 12 September, 2001, the world was reeling in shock. The day before, al-Qaeda terrorists had hijacked commercial planes and crashed them into the World Trade Center and the Pentagon, killing 2,977 people. Americans were gripped with grief for the dead and fear of a potential next attack. The United States’ image of invincibility had been shattered. People of all nations were stunned.

Around the globe, newspapers struggled to capture the full scope of the tragedy on their front pages. More than 20 years later, they provide a glimpse of the world’s first reactions to that day of horror.

The New York Times put the burning Twin Towers front and center on its cover, calling 9/11 a “DAY OF TERROR.”

The New York Times’ front page on 12 September, 2001 (The New York Times)

Just hours after the attacks, The Washington Post underestimated the death toll, writing “Hundreds Dead.”

The Washington Post’s front page on 12 September, 2001 (The Washington Post)

USA Today called the terrorism an “Act of War”, foreshadowing the quagmires to come in Afghanistan and Iraq.

USA Today’s front page on 12 September, 2001 (USA Today)

The New York Daily News took the same angle, emblazoning a horrifying photo of the second plane approaching the World Trade Center with the garish red words, “IT’S WAR”.

The New York Daily News’ front page on 12 September, 2001 (The New York Daily News)

San Francisco’s The Examiner emphasised the rage many Americans felt at the terrorists, captioning its front page simply, “B******S!”

The San Francisco Examiner’s front page on 12 September, 2001 (The Examiner)

The Independent, still a print newspaper at that point, headlined a grim picture of the Twin Towers in flames and smoke with the words, “Doomsday America”.

The Independent’s front page on 12 September, 2001 (The Independent)

The Times of London took a simple but affecting approach with its front page. Using the full width of its wraparound cover, the newspaper showed a panoramic shot of Lower Manhattan enveloped in smoke after the first tower fell. The headline was simply the date and time: “10:02am, September 11, 2001”.

The Times of London’s front page on 12 September, 2001 (The Times)

Like other papers, Britain’s The Daily Telegraph saw the attacks through the lens of conventional warfare, calling them “War on America”.

The Daily Telegraph's front page on 12 September, 2001 (The Daily Telegraph)

The Guardian used the same photo and a similar headline: “A declaration of war”.

The Guardian’s front page on 12 September, 2001 (The Guardian)

Canada’s The Globe and Mail alluded to the 1941 Japanese bombing of Pearl Harbor, which President Franklin Roosevelt called “a date which will live in infamy”. The bombing had been the deadliest foreign attack on American soil in history – until 9/11.

The Globe and Mail’s front page on 12 September, 2001 (The Globe and Mail)

In Australia, the Herald Sun included a disturbing inset photo of two of the Americans who jumped from the Twin Towers as they burned. Its headline, below a larger photo of the explosions, was “AMERICA ATTACKED”.